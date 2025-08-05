The Kogi government has approved six-month paid maternity leave for mothers and 14-day paid paternity leave for fathers in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Adeiza Abdulazeez, made this known on Monday in Lokoja during activities marking the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week (WBW).

Mr Abdulazeez, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Steven Momoh, said the initiative supports breastfeeding mothers nationwide.

He said the policy aims to create a supportive environment for breastfeeding, helping mothers care for their babies and encourage healthy growth.

The commissioner said the approval of paid parental leave reflects the government’s commitment to promoting breastfeeding awareness and maternal support.

“The paid leave will enable mothers to breastfeed exclusively, giving babies the best nutrition and protection from early childhood illnesses,” he said.

He added that fathers would bond with their babies and support their partners during the critical early stages of parenthood.

The commissioner described the initiative as a major step toward building a breastfeeding-friendly environment in Kogi.

He said the government’s action shows its dedication to supporting working mothers and encouraging optimal infant feeding practices.

“This move will improve health outcomes for mothers and children, and could serve as a model for other states,” he said.

He noted that this year’s theme, ‘Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,’ calls for strong community support for mothers.

“Breast milk provides the best nutrition, protects babies from illness, and supports healthy physical and mental development,” he added.

He also said breastfeeding benefits mothers by aiding recovery, reducing cancer risks, and helping space pregnancies.

The commissioner called on religious and traditional leaders to support the government’s efforts and encourage breastfeeding in their communities.

