The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, says Israel will support the Benue State Government to provide innovative technology in its schools.

Mr Freeman made the promise on Friday when he and Governor Hyacinth Alia visited the headquarters of the Bureau for Education and Quality Assurance in Makurdi.

The envoy promised his country’s support for the education of Benue children.

He commended the bureau for its efforts toward improving the quality of education in the state.

Mr Alia, in his remarks, said that the bureau was established in line with his administration’s vision for the education sector.

The governor commended BEQA Director-General (DG), Terna Francis, and his team for their hard work and all that the bureau achieved in a short time.

Mr Francis said that the visit was a follow-up on the ongoing discussion with the ambassador on Israel’s support in using technology for enhanced monitoring and evaluation.

The DG, who identified poor learning outcomes among learners, said it was partly attributed to truancy on the part of teachers as a result of poor monitoring.

“The technology, when deployed, will help in enhancing monitoring without necessarily having to be physically present in the field as well as improve teaching and learning outcomes.

“The visit underscores the governor’s commitment to enhancing quality education at the basic and post-basic levels in the state.

“The development is expected to further boost the quality of education in the state,” he said.

Mr Francis took the team around the offices on inspection and explained the role of BEQA in boosting the quality of education in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BEQA is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring, evaluation and standardisation of basic and post-basic schools in Benue.

NAN further reports that the DG has so far visited about 1,680 schools in the last 15 months of his stewardship.

(NAN)

