Some telecommunication users in Jos on Monday expressed frustration over the poor quality of services in spite of the recent hike in tariff.

Some of them, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), complained of frequent call drops, slow internet speed, and unreliable connections, even as they were paying more for calls and data.

Uche Ekwe, a businessman, said constant call drops and slow internet were crippling his business.

“I rely on timely communication with clients, but these network issues are causing delays and lost opportunities, and paying more for such poor service is unacceptable,” Mr Ekwe said.

Grace Agbo, a university student, said she needed a stable internet for her online classes, but the connection was always failing.

“It’s frustrating to miss important lectures or struggle to submit assignments on time after paying so much for such services,“ Mrs Agbo said.

Also speaking on the matter, Helen Pam said she had to start using cheaper means of communication such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and others instead of direct phone calls.

“These platforms offer cheaper voice and messaging options, reducing reliance on traditional telecom services,” Mrs Pam explained.

However, a telecommunication expert, Monsudi Isiaka, explained that the tariff increase was partly due to rising operational costs for telecommunication companies.

Mr Isiaka highlighted that Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls were becoming increasingly popular, especially among younger users, who prioritise cost-effectiveness.

He , however, acknowledged that the hike had not translated into improved services, as infrastructure challenges and network congestion persisted.

The expert, however, pointed out that mobile number portability had enabled subscribers to switch networks in search of better deals.

Mr Isiaka urged telecommunication operators to address service quality issues and offer more competitive tariffs to retain customers.

(NAN)

