The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it has arrested Adam Yusuf, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State, over alleged diversion of more than N3 billion in public fund.

In a statement on Friday, ICPC’s Director of Public Enlightenment and Education, Demola Bakare, said Mr Yusuf, who was at large until now, was arrested in his Gwagwalada, Abuja residence and is set to face prosecution.

According to the statement, ICPC investigations revealed that former Chief of Naval Staff, Usman Jibrin,a retired vice admiral, allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Mr Yusuf and Ishaya Bauka Gangum,a retired Brigadier general.

The alleged scheme reportedly involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

ICPC said it traced these funds to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.

Ongoing legal proceedings

Meanwhile, ICPC’s spokesperson, Mr Bakere, said the commission traced the diverted funds to companies including Lahab Integrated and Gate Coast Properties, leading to the acquisition of at least 18 properties.

He added that four of these properties have been forfeited to the federal government, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Bakare added that efforts are being intensified to apprehend other suspects still at large.

Multiple corruption allegations

Sixty-five-year-old Mr Jibrin, who served as the 21st Chief of Naval Staff from 2014 to 2015, has faced several corruption allegations since leaving office.

In November 2016, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) opened trial against Mr Jibrin alongside two co-defendants who are also retired naval officers — Bala Mshelia and Shehu Ahmadu, both retried rear admirals—over allegations of laundering N600 million from the Nigerian Naval Engineering Services Limited.

Testifying before the trial FCT High Court in Abuja on 16 November 2016, EFCC’s first prosecution witness Shehu Ala alleged said Mr Jibrin directed the transfer of N600 million from the account of the Nigerian Naval Engineering Services Limited (NNESL) with the now-defunct Diamond Bank to an account owned by Petrus Ogu Nigeria Limited.

He said the second and third defendants (Messrs Mshelia and Ahmadu), who are signatories to the NNESL’s account, transferred the money, on Mr Jibrin’s instruction, to the company on 13 March 2014.

The witness alleged that the was then used to purchase property at No. 7, Colorado Close, Maitama, Abuja.

EFCC said the property was allegedly acquired in the name of Harbour Bay International Limited, a company linked to Mr Jibrin’s wife, Lami Jibrin, and his son.

Also, in 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an arrest warrant for Mr Jibrin over a fresh N1.5 billion money laundering case brought by the ICPC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

