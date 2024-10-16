At least 105 corpses were buried on Wednesday in Majia, following the petrol tanker explosion in the community in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State, the police have said.

The police had earlier confirmed 94 deaths in the explosion which occurred late Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said the 105 bodies were recovered from the scene after the fire subsided. Residents who spoke with our reporter corroborated the figure.

The state’s governor, Umar Namadi, attended the mass burial in Majia on Wednesday morning.

The police said about 70 other victims were receiving treatment at health facilities in Ringim and Hadejia.

According to the police spokesperson, the majority of the victims had gathered around the tanker to scoop fuel. The fuel had spilled and was flowing through the drainage to the outskirts of the village.

“Unfortunately, villagers attempted to scoop petrol from the drainage, resulting in a flame that engulfed the area and many people perished. The fire was successfully extinguished through the combined efforts of police officers, firefighters, and good Samaritans”, Mr Adam said.

The police said Yusuf Muhammad, 32, the driver of the tanker with registration number KMC 6412 F, lost control as he drove into the town on a journey from Kano to Nguru in Yobe State.

The police spokesperson said Mr Muhammad survived the accident.

Mr Adam said the commissioner of police in Jigawa, Ahmed Abdullahi, had sent his condolences to the people of Majia and the state over the tragedy.

“The CP, therefore, cautions well-meaning citizens of the state to stay away from the area where gas tankers have fallen due to the potential hazards related to petroleum products,” Mr Adam said.

