Videos circulating on social media have shown some pilgrims from Adamawa State stranded outside a hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, after allegedly failing to secure accommodation upon arrival for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.

The footage, first reported by Sahara Reporters on Thursday, showed the visibly distressed pilgrims, many of them elderly women, sitting or lying on the ground beside their luggage while lamenting their condition.

The affected pilgrims were identified in the video as coming from Yola North, Song and Madagali local government areas.

In the now-viral footage, confusion and frustration were evident as stranded pilgrims sat helplessly beside their belongings, with some claiming they had spent more than 24 hours waiting for officials responsible for their accommodation arrangements.

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The man who recorded the video, identified as Bello Babajo, said he shared it online to draw the attention of authorities responsible for the welfare of Adamawa pilgrims and urge them to take immediate action.

According to him, the pilgrims arrived in the holy land only to discover there was reportedly no hotel space or proper arrangements made for them.

In the video, some of the pilgrims claimed that since they were brought to the hotel, they had not been allocated rooms, while no official had properly explained the situation to them.

“We all spent the night outside. There are no rooms, nobody is explaining anything to us, and even food has not been provided,” one of the pilgrims said in the video.

A female pilgrim interviewed in the footage said they had completed Umrah but had nowhere to rest afterwards.

“We performed Umrah, but now there is nowhere for us to rest,” she said.

The video showed dozens of pilgrims gathered around the hotel premises with their luggage, waiting anxiously for a resolution.

However, PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident at the time of filing this report.

Concerns over welfare and accommodation

Mr Babajo also alleged that the hotel itself was not suitable to accommodate pilgrims.

“We cannot accept this kind of treatment. Authorities must urgently intervene to protect the dignity and welfare of these pilgrims,” he said.

The incident has triggered concerns over the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, especially as thousands continue to arrive for the annual pilgrimage.

This year, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced that more than 40,000 Nigerian pilgrims are expected to participate in the 2026 Hajj, with over half already airlifted to Saudi Arabia as the transportation exercise nears completion.

NAHCON reacts

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, an official of NAHCON, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the commission would investigate the allegations once it obtains full details.

“If the incident happened as alleged, then it is truly unfortunate. The commission will investigate the matter and engage officials responsible for the Adamawa pilgrims,” the official said.

He added that NAHCON was monitoring the welfare and accommodation arrangements being handled by state pilgrims’ boards and officials in Saudi Arabia.

Efforts to reach Adamawa officials

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to obtain comments from officials of the Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board were unsuccessful, as calls placed to relevant officials were not answered as of the time this report was filed.

The incident has since generated widespread reactions on social media, with many Nigerians calling on authorities to ensure proper welfare, accommodation and humane treatment for pilgrims, particularly given the huge sums paid for the pilgrimage exercise.