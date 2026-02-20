A joint security force, including troops of Operation Hadin Kai, vigilantes and hunters, has arrested Dauba Gubula, a 64-year-old suspected terrorist collaborator and drone supplier to insurgents in the North-east region.

Mr Gubula was arrested at a motor park in Madagali, one of the local government areas worst hit by Boko Haram insurgency in Adamawa State, the spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, Sani Uba, disclosed in a statement Friday morning.

Items recovered from the suspect include two aerial drones, drone accessories and 20 solar power banks.

Recall that in an editorial, PREMIUM TIMES raised concerns about insurgents using aerial drones in the North-east, calling for a coordinated military response to the emerging threat.

In its violent “Camp Holocaust” campaign that targeted about 15 military bases in Lake Chad region last year, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), used armed drones to drop explosives on military formations, causing troops to run into the crossfire of the terrorists.

The Nigerian Army said it foiled many of these attacks, but propaganda footage released by the group showed that its fighters, mostly aided by foreign instructors, killed some soldiers.

Other operational gains

Mr Uba said the troops also recorded other operational gains in Adamawa and Borno states.

He said the troops of Sector 4 under 28 Task Force Brigade apprehended 28-year-old Ismail Muhammed, a terrorist logistics supplier, in the Visik General area of Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday and items recovered from him were one AK-47 magazine, rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, military accoutrements and assorted foodstuffs.

“The suspect is currently in custody undergoing further investigation,” said Mr Uba.

In a separate operation in Madagali, Mr Uba said the troops of Sector 4 “neutralised” a terrorist commander, Abdullahi Mafa, during an ambush operations around the Visik River line.

An AK 47 rifle and loaded magazine were recovered from the terrorist, Mr Uba noted.

In Ngamdu, Borno State, troops of Sector of Operation Hadin Kai in collaboration with local vigilantes and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), repelled a terror activity and killed an informant attempting to breach defensive positions.

“Officials reaffirmed that ongoing missions are part of sustained efforts to disrupt Boko Haram supply lines, restore security, and protect communities across the North-east region,” Mr Uba said.

“The Military High Command commended the troops for their sacrifices and dedication in the fight against terrorism in the North-east region, urging them to sustain the operational tempo.”