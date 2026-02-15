The Adamawa State Government has concluded arrangements to receive President Bola Tinubu for a one-day official visit to the state on Monday, according to James Iliya, commissioner for the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

The commissioner, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Yola, said that the visit was a clear validation of the developmental strides recorded under the administration of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

He said that Mr Tinubu’s visit would mark the inauguration of several infrastructural projects executed by the Fintiri-led administration.

Mr Iliya said the visit reflected the national recognition of the state government’s commitment to improving the living standards of the citizens through strategic investments across critical sectors.

He listed some of the projects to be inaugurated to include: The newly constructed underpass at the former Bekaji Roundabout, the expanded Bank Road in Yola, and a model school in Yola North Local Government Area.

The commissioner explained that the model school represented 21 newly built model schools across the state.

“The president is also expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for a new NYSC permanent orientation camp in Malkohi, commission the ultra-modern High Court Complex.

“He will also unveil the automated gate at Government House and inaugurate the newly constructed Governor’s Office complex.

“These projects span key sectors including education, infrastructure, justice administration, governance, security, healthcare and human capital development,” he said.

Mr Iliya called on the residents of Adamawa to remain law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully during the president’s visit.

He urged the citizens, irrespective of political affiliations, to turn out en masse to warmly welcome Mr Tinubu and demonstrate the state’s hospitality and unity.

Similarly, a statement issued to journalists by the Adamawa Police Command ahead of the president’s visit said it had deployed its manpower and operational assets to all the nooks and crannies of the state after a strategic meeting with security commanders.

The Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, ordered the deployment of the operational assets, including the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Surveillance Squad, and the Crowd/Traffic Control Unit.

The teams are expected to carry out covert surveillance operations in the state.

(NAN)