The State Security Services (SSS) on Friday arraigned Osaze Adun before Justice R. A. Ogbevoen of Benin High Court in Edo State, over the alleged attack and abduction of veteran filmmaker, Don Pedro Obaseki.

Last Monday, the SSS said that it had formally taken over the investigation into the alleged attack on the veteran filmmaker, which took place in Benin City on 28 December 2025.

Femi Falana, lead counsel to Mr Obaseki, announced that the SSS has taken over the investigation in recognition of the nature, gravity, and implications of the acts complained of.

In a statement, Mr Falana said that the service would be treating the incident as terrorism-related as the petitions allege terrorism-related conduct, conspiracy, assault, unlawful detention and obstruction of justice arising from the events of 28 December 2025.

He further stated that Mr Obaseki has welcomed the development and has continued to cooperate with lawful investigative processes.

Arraignment

In a latest development, PM News reports that Justice R. A. Ogbevoen of Edo State High Court ordered the remand of Mr Adùn, popularly known as ‘Kapuepue’, for 14 days over alleged assault, harassment and brutalisation of Mr Obaseki.

The remand order followed an ex parte motion filed by the SSS last Friday.

According to the report, the suspect is to be remanded in prison for 14 days pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Counsel to the defendant, Olayiwola Afolabi (SAN), who led a team including Collins Ogiegbaen and five others, argued that the offence is bailable, adding that the bail request is in line with the fundamental human rights of every individual, the report states.

It further revealed that Mr Afolabi pleaded with the court to exercise its discretion to grant Adun bail.

Short ruling

In a short ruling, Justice Ogbevoen agreed with the defence counsel and admitted the defendant to bail to the tune of ₦5 million, with a surety who is resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge further ruled that the surety must be a civil servant at the grade level 12 or above.

The judge also ordered the defendant to appear in court every last Friday pending the advice of the DPP.

‎Pursuing accountability

In the events leading to the litigation, Mr Obaseki, a renowned writer and director, said that his decision to sue was taken after extensive consultations with his wife and children, members of the Obaseki family and clan, senior legal advisers and respected elders.

He noted that the move was driven, not by revenge or political motives, but by the need for accountability, deterrence and the protection of human dignity.

He further described his assault as a grave violation of his fundamental rights, stating that the acts amounted to terrorism-related violence under Nigerian law.

According to him, during the incident, his abductors claimed they were acting on the instructions of the Oba of Benin or the Oba’s Palace.

He said this claim has been formally and expressly refuted by the Benin Traditional Council, which issued a widely publicised letter categorically denying any involvement, authorisation or prior knowledge of the acts.

Backstory

In December 2025, Mr Obaseki, former Managing Director of Daar Communication, was stripped and dragged to the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, from where he had gone to play football at Uwa Primary School.

A video showed the filmmaker being dragged from the field where he was assaulted to the palace of the Oba of Benin.

The attackers labelled him an ‘oghioba’ (enemy of the Oba) and forcibly dragged him to the Oba’s Palace to answer for his attendance at a UK event where he allegedly made statements disrespectful of the Benin king.

He was then forced to crawl on his knees towards the palace chiefs, who tried to douse the situation.