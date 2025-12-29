Pindiga town in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State was thrown into grief and fear in the early hours of Sunday after suspected armed kidnappers carried out a coordinated night attack on two homes, killing two siblings and abducting five other residents.

The Gombe State Police Command confirmed that the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on 28 December, leading to a distress call received at the Pindiga Police Station.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, the police said unidentified armed men stormed a residence along the Pindiga–Kashere Road, where they opened fire on members of the household.

Two siblings, Yusuf Mohammed, 31, popularly known as Yusuf Daddy, and his sister, Faiza Mohammed, 28, were shot during the attack, while a 16-year-old girl, Zainab Yusuf, was abducted.

The gunmen reportedly moved to a nearby house belonging to Yayaji Abdullahi, where they kidnapped his wife, Summai Abdullahi, 35, and their two children — Al’amin, 11, and Fatima, 14 before fleeing the area.

The two gunshot victims were rushed to the Cottage Hospital in Pindiga for urgent medical care, but were later confirmed dead by a medical doctor, plunging the community into mourning.

Following the attack, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations led a team of senior officers to the scene, where six empty shells of AK-47 ammunition and one live round were recovered, underscoring the violent nature of the assault. The police said tactical and intelligence-led operations have since been intensified, with hunters and local vigilante groups mobilised to assist in the search for the abducted victims and the perpetrators.

Reacting to the incident, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, strongly condemned the killings and abductions, describing the attack as barbaric, cruel and completely unacceptable.

The governor said the murder of innocent citizens in their homes, alongside the kidnapping of women and children, was a heinous crime that offends humanity and threatens the peace the state has worked hard to sustain.

“This dastardly act is a direct assault on our collective conscience and a painful test of our resolve to protect lives and property,” Mr Yahaya said, adding that the government and people of Gombe State share deeply in the grief of the affected families and the entire Pindiga community.

He assured residents that the crime would not be swept under the carpet, disclosing that the Nigerian police and other security agencies have already launched intensive investigations. He directed that all necessary resources be deployed to apprehend those responsible, secure the safe release of the abducted victims, and ensure that all involved face the full weight of the law.

Reaffirming his administration’s zero tolerance for crime, the governor warned criminals and their collaborators that Gombe State will not serve as a safe haven for lawlessness. He said security operations across the state would be strengthened, intelligence gathering enhanced, and collaboration with local communities deepened to prevent further attacks.

Both the police and the state government urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative, calling on the public to provide credible information that could aid ongoing investigations.

Governor Yahaya also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the Pindiga Emirate, praying that Almighty Allah grants them strength to bear the painful loss, while also offering prayers for the safe and speedy rescue of those abducted.