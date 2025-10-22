Bandits have attacked two villages in Kaduna State, kidnapping nine people.

In Ngade Alha, a remote village in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, the terrorists kidnapped six people and injured two others, according to Sahara Reporters.

A community leader in Birnin Gwari confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, but said he had no details about it.

The community leader said the attack occurred near Layin Dan Auta in Kuyello where bandits killed 17 persons last week.

“The village people are afraid to report publicly,” he said. “The government has warned everyone to keep such information confidential.”

In another attack on Gidan Busa village in the Kachia Local Government Area, terrorists kidnapped three residents and herded them into the forest.

This came after bandits kidnapped 12 people from Kujama town, the headquarters of Chikun LGA on Tuesday.

There has been a resurgence of violence in Birnin Gwari, Chikun and some communities in Southern Kaduna, despite a government-backed peace deal brokered by traditional and religious leaders.

“Many of these attacks are underreported,” a youth leader in Chikun told PREMIUM TIMES, adding the government “is threatening us with arrests if we dare speak out.”

He said the peace deal emboldened the terrorists who continue to wield weapons and lay siege to communities, unhindered.

Mansir Hassan, the police spokesperson in Kaduna, could not be reached. He did not respond to calls and a text message seeking his comment on the attacks.