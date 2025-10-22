Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has signed into law a bill creating 13 additional emirate councils in the state.

Channel Television reported that the governor signed the 2025 Bauchi State Chieftaincy (Appointment and Deposition) Law and the Zaar Chiefdom Law, 2025 on Tuesday.

Mr Mohammed said the decision to create the emirates and a chiefdom was driven by policy objectives to address the current realities of governance as the state approaches its 50th anniversary.

“This move is designed to improve grassroots governance and is a response to the long-standing agitations by our people for the creation of these institutions. The process itself is one of the most consultative and transparent ever undertaken in our state,” the governor said.

According to Mr Mohammed, a committee was constituted to review the proposals for new emirates, after which the State House of Assembly conducted a public hearing, legislative deliberation and passage of the bill.

Mr Mohammed directed the state’s attorney-general and commissioner for justice, as well as the Secretary to the State Government, to gazette, publish, and distribute copies of the new laws to all relevant authorities and institutions for immediate implementation.

Also, the governor signed into law the local government pension contributory scheme and the Appropriation Supplementary Act 2025.

New emirates and chiefdoms

The new emirates and chiefdoms, and their headquarters are:

1. Burra – Headquarters: Burra

2. Dambam – Headquarters: Dambam

3. Darazo – Headquarters: Darazo

4. Duguri – Headquarters: Yuli

5. Gamawa – Headquarters: Gamawa

6. Giade – Headquarters: Giade

7. Toro – Headquarters: Toro

8. Warji – Headquarters: Katangan Warji

9. Ari – Headquarters: Gadar Maiwa

10. Jama’a – Headquarters: Nabardo

11. Lame – Headquarters: Gumau

12. Bununu – Headquarters: Bununu

13. Lere – Headquarters: Lere

14. Zaar Chiefdom – Headquarters: Mhrim