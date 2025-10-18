The Adamawa State Agency for the Control of AIDS (ADSACA) has reported 8,850 new HIV infections in the state between 2022 and 2025.

Abdullahi Adamu, Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the agency, disclosed this on Thursday in Yola during a media interactive session on the state’s HIV/AIDS response.

Mr Adamu said the meeting was aimed at strengthening collaboration with the media to boost public awareness and encourage behavioural change in HIV prevention.

According to him, surveillance data show a steady rise in new HIV infections across the state in the last three years.

“In 2022, we recorded over 2,700 new infections; in 2023, more than 2,500; in 2024, 2,227; and between January and June 2025, we have already recorded 1,423 new infections,” he said.

He expressed concern over the rising trend despite the availability of preventive measures, stressing the need for a review of existing strategies.

He said the state must restrategise and adopt new approaches that will deepen public awareness and promote preventive practices.

“We have preventive options such as abstinence, consistent condom use and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), but many people are not using them effectively,” he said.

Mr Adamu added that people living with HIV who adhere strictly to their medication cannot transmit the virus and can live healthy, productive lives.

He revealed that over 40,000 people living with HIV are currently receiving treatment in Adamawa, with about 93 per cent achieving viral suppression.

He, however, noted that 400 HIV-related deaths were recorded in 2024.

Mr Adamu also called on pregnant women to register for antenatal care, stressing that prevention of mother-to-child transmission is critical to reducing new infections.

“In 2024, 509 pregnant women who registered for antenatal care were enrolled on HIV treatment, out of which 180 were new infections,” he said.

“Without antenatal care and hospital delivery, some of these mothers could have unknowingly transmitted the virus to their babies.”

He said the state government had procured over 40,000 HIV testing kits and urged residents to take advantage of free testing services available at health facilities and community testing centres.

Also speaking, John Tobias, North-East Zonal Coordinator of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), urged Nigerians to take ownership of the HIV response to ensure sustainability.

Mr Tobias noted that a recent stop-work order issued by the United States government in February affected donor-supported interventions, limiting Nigeria’s capacity to provide treatment and care.

“This is a wake-up call for us to take responsibility for our own health and reduce dependence on donor support,” he said.

He described the 1,423 new infections recorded in Adamawa in the first half of 2025 as “avoidable,” adding that effective treatment remains a key prevention strategy.

“If everyone living with HIV is identified and placed on treatment, there will be no opportunity for transmission,” he said.

“We must scale up our efforts and work towards ending new HIV infections by 2030.”

He urged journalists to take active roles in sensitising the public and promoting positive behavioural change to end the epidemic. (NAN)