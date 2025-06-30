Yellow Danbokolo, a bandit leader and cousin of notorious Bello Turji, has been killed in a shootout between his gang and Shinkafi Volunteer Forces in Zamfara State.

Mr Danbokolo, who is believed to be more callous than Mr Turji, died alongside other fighters. He died from injuries sustained during the weekend offensive and was buried on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that more than many other terrorists, residents say over 170, died alongside the commander.

The police have yet to confirm the killings and the death of Mr Danbokolo. Yazid Abubakar, the Zamfara police spokesperson, said he would verify and get back to this newspaper. He has yet to do so at the time of this report.

Mr Danbokolo’s death and that of several fighters loyal to him are being celebrated, particularly by residents of Kurya District in Shinkafi LGA, whom he had terrorised for years.

“We are in a serious celebration mood,” one villager told PREMIUM TIMES. “It is hard to believe that Danbokolo, a man whose name used to strike fear in our hearts, is no more. I can authoritatively tell you that Danbokolo is the man behind the mask. He is the overall commander. Turji merely communicates, while dreaded Danbokolo is the executioner of all the evil.”

“Not only was Danbokolo killed, but at least 173 bandits, loyal to him, have been killed and buried within the week, and several of them have fled the community. We see them running away after every raid on their hideouts,” he added.

Another resident said, “Known loyalists of Turji are now in a state of fear and confusion, and some are now seeking to surrender as they see the end in sight.”

“This is the first time we believe that these bandits will soon be gone for good,” he continued. “Bello Turji has no hiding place. Knowing his days are numbered, he and some of his foot soldiers have begun begging for amnesty desperately.”

Banditry in the North-west had lingered for more than a decade, with more than 50 bandits killed in the last two years, including their godfather, Halilu Sububu.

Mr Sububu was not only a bandit. He was a multinational criminal who engaged in illegal mining and arms trade, worsening the war against banditry.

Experts believed that his death would decimate bandit ranks, but violence still remains with other kingpins like Mr Turji, placed on the watchlist.

With the death of Mr Danbokolo, it is believed that Mr Turji’s camp will be in disarray.

Mr Turji has terrorised the North-western states of Zamfara and Sokoto, imposing levies on helpless locals and killing many of them.

