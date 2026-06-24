In a major push to modernise agriculture, safeguard community livelihoods, and support girl-child education, the Jigawa State Executive Council has approved several multi-million naira contracts and fund releases totalling over ₦2.4 billion.

According to a statement by the state government’s spokesperson, Sagir Musa, the decisions were finalised during the Council’s meeting held on 22 June, chaired by Governor Umar Namadi.

The approvals feature a strategic rollout of commercial greenhouses, massive compensation payouts for urban renewal projects, and a state-wide student welfare initiative.

₦273.29 million for Greenhouses

To transition from subsistence farming to high-tech commercial agribusiness, the Council approved ₦273,293,272.50 for the construction of 20 type-II greenhouses. The greenhouses will be distributed across 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs), including Birnin Kudu, Gumel, Kafin Hausa, Kiyawa, Kasamma, Jahun, Malam Madori, Taura, and Sule Tankarkar.

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These facilities will serve as year-round hubs for controlled-environment agriculture and high-value crop production.

The initiative directly scales up the training of 82 youths who recently graduated from an intensive modern soilless farming techniques programme at the Soilless Farm Lab in Abeokuta.

Over ₦1 billion approved for road and market compensation

Demonstrating its commitment to human-centric development, Mr Musa said the Namadi administration approved substantial compensation packages exceeding ₦1 billion. The funds ensure that citizens whose properties and businesses are disrupted by ongoing modernisation projects are fully supported.

“The Council reiterates its pledge to advance public infrastructure while actively protecting the livelihoods and financial interests of host communities”, the official stated.

Student welfare and education

In a bid to lower the financial burden on families and boost literacy rate, the Council approved a combined contract sum of ₦624,615,344.15 split into two vital lots covering educational support and administrative efficiency, Mr Musa added.

A major highlight of this approval is the procurement and distribution of 23,800 sets of female student uniforms for public schools statewide. This targeted welfare initiative aims to boost school enrollment, encourage girl-child education retention, and support vulnerable households, the official said, among others.