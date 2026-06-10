The Enugu State Government on Wednesday signed grant agreements with four renewable energy developers to provide electricity to four underserved rural communities across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The agreement was signed during the Renewable Energy Development for State Electricity Market (REDSEM) Grant Agreement Signing Ceremony in Enugu.

The ceremony was organised by the Enugu State Government with support from the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP) and German Development Agency (GIZ)

The benefiting communities are Okpatu, Ugbawka, Agonta and Ijabe while the selected developers include Darway Coast Nigeria Ltd and Sea Solar Energy Limited.

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Chijioke Okonkwo, chairman of Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC), said the programme marked the commencement of electricity projects in four unserved communities through an in-kind-grant funded by German Government through GIZ.

He said the grant covered procurement of critical infrastructure, including solar panels, batteries, inverters and other equipment required for integrated solar- mini-grids with minimum generation capacity of 200kwts in each community.

“In a nutshell, it means that four communities in Enugu State will have electricity within the shortest possible time, potentially within six months if implementation is fast-tracked,” he said.

Mr Okonkwo said while the grant covered 80 per cent of the project cost, the developers would contribute the remaining 20 per cent for civil works, metering, operations and electricity service delivery.

He noted that electricity supplied under the programme would not be free but would be offered at affordable tariffs to ensure sustainability.

The EERC chairman said the selected communities were among 113 underserved and unserved communities identified by the state government for electrification.

He added that the communities had already provided land and signed agreements welcoming the developers, while regulatory agencies would ensure compliance with standards and consumer protection requirements.

Funding

Also speaking, Joshua Garba, head of component, sustainable energy investments at GIZ-NESP, said the initiative was jointly funded by the European Union and the German government.

Mr Garba commended Enugu State for emerging as a leading subnational government in implementing the provisions of Nigeria’s Electricity Act through the development of a state electricity market.

“Enugu State is always mentioned at our meetings and gatherings because of the progress it has made in the electricity sector.

“We are pleased to be part of this journey and will continue to support the state beyond the current intervention,” he said.

Speaking, the Secretary to Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, said the partnership aligned with the administration’s vision of making Enugu investment-ready through improved infrastructure and strategic donor partnerships.

Mr Onyia, who represented Governor Peter Mbah, said that access to reliable electricity remained critical for economic growth, security, healthcare, education and overall rural development.

He assured investors and development partners of the government’s commitment to providing regulatory support and eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks to ensure timely project delivery.

Mr Onyia stressed the importance of community participation and security, urging traditional leaders and community stakeholders to safeguard the infrastructure.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Enugu, Franklin Enyinna, described the project as a major step toward achieving the state’s economic transformation agenda.

“You cannot grow Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion dollars to $30 billion dollars without reliable power supply.

“This project aligns perfectly with the governor’s vision of making Enugu an investment-friendly destination,” he said.

The Managing Director/CEO of Enugu State Electrification Agency, Christopher Ezeoha, said the agency would supervise implementation, ensure compliance with technical standards, and oversee operations to guarantee sustainability.

Reliable 24-hour electricity to rural communities

Speaking on behalf of the developers, Chibueze Ekeh, the CEO of Sea Solar Energy Limited, said the selection process was rigorous and competitive with only a few firms emerging successful.

Mr Ekeh said the projects would provide reliable 24-hour electricity to rural communities for the first time, improving livelihoods, security and economic productivity.

According to him, Sea Solar Energy Limited alone expects to directly serve about 600 households, translating to nearly 3,000 beneficiaries.

He added that across the four communities, approximately 8,000 residents would benefit from solar systems with generation capacities ranging between 200 and 300 kilowatts peak.

Mr Ekeh expressed optimism that after meeting all grant conditions, project implementation would be completed within 12-months.

(NAN)