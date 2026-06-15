The Zamfara State Government has approved the immediate suspension of Sirajo Abdullahi Shinkafi as the Rector of Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara. A public announcement issued by Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada Secretary to the Zamfara State Government on Sunday said Mr Sirajo was suspended due to gross administrative misconduct and insubordination. Here is the full text of the two-paragraph statement:

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

The Zamfara State Government has approved the immediate suspension of Dr. Sirajo Abdullahi Shinkafi as Rector of Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara, due to gross administrative misconduct and insubordination.

The Government assures the Polytechnic community and the general public that measures have been put in place to ensure the uninterrupted administration of the institution.

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Signed:

Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada

Secretary to the Zamfara State Government

14th June, 2026