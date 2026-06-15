Forty-six suspected illegal immigrants have been in Ogun State

They were arrested in a coordinated security operation of the Nigerian Army along with the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Military authorities said the suspects were apprehended following intelligence reports that prompted a targeted operation across communities in Ijebu-Imushin, Ijebu-Ilese and neighbouring areas of the state.

Speaking on the operation, the Assistant Director Army Public Relations of 35 Artillery Brigade, Idereghi Samuel, said the operation commenced on 11 June and resulted in the arrest of 46 foreign nationals allegedly residing in the country without valid immigration documents.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Samuel stated preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had lived in Ogun State for about six months before their arrest.

“During interrogation, the suspects claimed to be merchants and workers affiliated with QNet, an online marketing platform involved in the sale of various commodities,” he said.

The suspects comprise 36 males and 10 females, including 18 nationals of Burkina Faso, 23 nationals of Côte d’Ivoire, four nationals of Togo, and one national of Senegal.

The Army said the operation formed part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to strengthen internal security and monitor activities considered capable of threatening public safety.

While authorities did not disclose whether the suspects were linked to any criminal activities, it said investigations would focus on determining identities, activities and immigration status of the suspects.

The Army added that all the suspects had been transferred to the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service for further investigation and possible administrative action in accordance with Nigeria’s immigration laws.

The development highlights growing collaboration among security agencies in tackling issues relating to illegal migration, trans-border movements and undocumented foreign residents.

ALSO READ: Nigeria Immigration Service arrests 40 illegal immigrants in Oyo State

Speaking on the operation, the Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Friday Onu, a brigadier general, commended troops and other participating security agencies for what he described as a professional and intelligence-driven operation.

Mr Onu also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and support security efforts by reporting suspicious activities and unfamiliar movements within their communities.

The authorities have not link the suspects to any criminal activities. However, the operation comes amid heightened security concerns across parts of the South-west, where there are calls for intensified surveillance and intelligence gathering in response to recurring incidents of kidnapping and violent attacks.