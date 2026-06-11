The Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA) has announced plans to commence a statewide enforcement exercise aimed at removing unauthorized posters, billboards, political campaign materials, and other outdoor advertisements displayed without approval from the Agency.

ENSSAA, in a statement issued by its General Manager, Francis Aninwike, on Thursday, said the enforcement operation would cover Enugu metropolis and all local government areas of the state in line with the provisions of the ENSSAA Law 2016 regulating outdoor advertising and signage.

According to Mr Aninwike, no individual, political party, candidate, organisation, or business is permitted to erect, display, or paste political advertisements without first obtaining the requisite approval of the Agency.

“Political parties, candidates, and other stakeholders are advised to regularise their advertisements and obtain the necessary permits before displaying campaign materials in any part of the state,” he said.

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The General Manager noted that the proliferation of unauthorised advertisements not only violates the law but also defaces public infrastructure and undermines environmental aesthetics.

He stressed that the enforcement exercise was not targeted at any individual or political group.

“The enforcement exercise is not targeted at any individual or political group. It is a routine regulatory action aimed at ensuring compliance with the law and maintaining a clean, orderly, and aesthetically pleasing environment,” Mr Aninwike stated.

To ensure a smooth and peaceful exercise, he said the Agency had secured armed police escorts for its enforcement teams, adding that the operation would be conducted daily between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

He advised members of the public to comply with the law and refrain from obstructing officials carrying out their lawful duties.

Mr Aninwike reiterated ENSSAA’s commitment to maintaining orderliness in the outdoor advertising sector and ensuring compliance with extant regulations across the state.