Governor Uba Sani’s administration has invested over N1 billion in scholarships, student loans and educational support programmes within the last three years.

This investment has significantly expanded access to higher education and eased the financial burden on students across the state, according to the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki.

The commissioner who made the disclosure while interacting with journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, described education as a key pillar of Governor Uba Sani’s human capital development agenda.

The Commissioner said one of the administration’s landmark interventions was the signing of an Executive Order reducing tuition fees by 50 per cent across all Kaduna State-owned tertiary institutions, a move aimed at making higher education more affordable and accessible to students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

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Mr Maiyaki revealed that the state government has spent N493.27 million on overseas scholarships for 42 students pursuing studies in critical fields such as medicine, computer science, cybersecurity, engineering and other strategic disciplines.

He further disclosed that N425.52 million has been disbursed in local scholarships to indigent students studying in tertiary institutions across the country.

The Commissioner further said that the administration has committed N105 million to its student loan scheme, while N27.25 million was released to support law graduates with registration fees for the Nigerian Law School.

Mr Maiyaki also said the combined impact of the tuition fee reduction, scholarship awards and student loan programmes reflects Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to removing financial barriers to education, strengthening human capital development and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders and professionals in Kaduna State.

He added that the administration’s investments in education are aimed at building a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation, economic growth and sustainable development, while ensuring that no deserving student is denied access to higher education due to financial constraints.

Providing further details, the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board, Yahaya Saleh Ibrahim, said the scholarship programme has benefited over 21,106 students studying in more than 40 higher institutions, including federal and state universities, polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of education, colleges of health technology and nursing schools.

“The Kaduna State Scholarship Scheme under Governor Uba Sani has witnessed unprecedented growth and transformation over the last three years. Kaduna became the first state in Nigeria to provide not only scholarships but also student loans, expanding access to higher education for thousands of young people,” Mr Ibrahim, a professor said.

He noted that Kaduna State has emerged as a national model in educational support by becoming the first state in Nigeria to operate both scholarship and student loan schemes on a broad scale.

“What makes the initiative even more remarkable is its flexible repayment structure, which allows beneficiaries to choose repayment plans that suit their circumstances, ensuring they can pursue their education without the fear of overwhelming financial burdens,” he stated.

The impact of the programme is already being felt by beneficiaries across the state. A student of the Department of Geography at Kaduna State University (KASU), Al’Ameen Abdul Waheed, expressed gratitude to the state government for the support, describing the scholarship scheme as a lifeline for many students and their families.

“My parents and I no longer have to worry about paying my tuition fees because I know the Kaduna State Scholarship Scheme will support my education. This has lifted a huge burden from my family, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity,” he said.