In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices, Zenith Bank Plc has commemorated the 2026 World Environment Day with a two-phase environmental clean-up initiative in Lagos State, held under the global theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.”

The first phase was a morning clean-up conducted by staff of the Bank on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, along Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The exercise mobilised employees to clear waste, sensitise residents on proper disposal practices, and reinforce the Bank’s culture of community service and environmental stewardship.

The second phase, on Thursday, 4 June 2026, featured a waterways clean-up at the Falomo Waterways, Ikoyi, Lagos, executed in collaboration with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA). The joint effort focused on removing marine debris, promoting cleaner waterways, and supporting the State’s broader climate-resilience agenda.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, said: “At Zenith Bank, sustainability is integral to how we operate. Clearing our streets and our waterways is a practical reminder that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility – and one we are proud to take up alongside LAWMA and LASWA. Through these exercises, we are taking deliberate action to preserve our communities, support climate action, and inspire others to act. Our operations will continue to align with global environmental standards as we build a more sustainable future for Nigeria and Africa.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Zenith Bank remains committed to embedding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles across its operations, investing in green initiatives, energy efficiency, and community-focused programmes. These efforts advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – particularly SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Sustainability remains an operational imperative across the Bank’s Nigerian base and its broader African, UK and European footprints.