The first batch of 345 Ogun State pilgrims who travelled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the 2026 Hajj has returned safely to Nigeria after successfully completing the spiritual exercise in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

The pilgrims, comprising 151 males and 194 females, arrived directly from Saudi Arabia at the Gateway International Airport, Ilisan-Iperu Remo, aboard a Flynas A330 aircraft, touching down at 8:41 pm on Thursday.

The arrival marks a significant milestone for the airport, which received the pilgrims on a direct international flight from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the successful completion of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

The pilgrims were received by top government officials, including representatives of the Ogun State Government led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi, and the Head of Service, Mr Olarenwaju Iskeel Saka.

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Speaking during a reception organised for the returning pilgrims at the airport, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, described the successful conduct of the 2026 Hajj operations as a remarkable achievement for the state.

“I feel very happy and elated because many people thought this day would not be possible, but we thank God Almighty for making it a reality.

“The departure was very smooth, the return has been smooth, and the handling of passengers has gone very well,” he said.

Governor Abiodun commended the pilgrims for their exemplary conduct throughout their stay in the Holy Land, noting that they served as worthy ambassadors of Ogun State.

He assured them that the state government would continue to strengthen its support for pilgrims and improve the management of Hajj operations in subsequent years.

The governor also urged the pilgrims to sustain the spiritual lessons and values acquired during the pilgrimage by demonstrating greater humility, obedience to the law, and exemplary conduct in their daily lives.

“I want to charge them to let people see the signs of a transformed person in them—greater humility, obedience to the law, goodness, and conduct that reflect the experience of someone who has just returned from the Holy Land,” he stated.

Speaking with journalists shortly after arrival, the Consultant to the Governor on Islamic Affairs and leader of the first batch of pilgrims, Sheikh Iskeel Lawal Sugar, expressed appreciation to Governor Abiodun for his commitment to the welfare of the pilgrims.

“I want to appreciate our Governor for his efforts in Hajj affairs. He was constantly calling to check on us in Mecca. He is a good leader,” he said.

Two of the returning pilgrims, Ayomide Adetunji and Mrs Tawa Balogun, thanked God for a successful pilgrimage and safe return to Nigeria.

They also expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun for providing adequate welfare and support services throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia, describing the pilgrimage as a memorable and rewarding experience.

The pilgrims further expressed delight at arriving directly at the Gateway International Airport, describing the experience as convenient and historic, while commending the state government for its efforts in making the journey seamless.