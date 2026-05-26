Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has formally presented the official results of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Ogun East Senatorial District to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Abiodun, who emerged as the APC candidate for the Ogun East Senatorial District election, expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God, President Tinubu, party leaders, stakeholders, and the people of Ogun East for the confidence and trust reposed in him throughout the primary process.

The governor commended the President and leader of the party for his inclusive democratic policies, particularly his insistence on direct primaries, which he said have enabled members of the APC to freely exercise their franchise, while also fostering a stronger sense of belonging and ownership within the party.

He described the successful conduct of the primary election as a reflection of the unity, strength, maturity, and democratic spirit within the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State.

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Mr Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to continued service, noting that his aspiration to represent Ogun East Senatorial District in the Senate is driven by the desire to further advance development, peace, inclusiveness, and economic prosperity in Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor also appreciated party members, leaders, supporters, and stakeholders for their unwavering encouragement, solidarity, and commitment to the collective vision of building a greater Ogun State.