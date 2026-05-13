Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has constituted a high-level consensus committee on party harmonization and aspirants’ engagement, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen internal democracy, promote cohesion among stakeholders, and sustain party unity ahead of the forthcoming elections.

According to a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, the initiative is designed to deepen mediation and constructive engagement among aspirants across the state, while fostering mutual understanding, political stability, and consensus-building within the party.

The Commissioner explained that the committee would interface with aspirants, party leaders, and other critical stakeholders with a view to facilitating amicable resolutions in constituencies where multiple interests exist.

The statement also pointed out that the committee would encourage voluntary withdrawals where necessary, in the broader interest of party harmony and electoral success.

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“The constitution of this Committee reflects the commitment of Governor Uba Sani to inclusive leadership, internal cohesion, and the preservation of unity within the party,” the statement said.

Mr Maiyaki disclosed that the committee is chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, while the Secretary of the party, Abubakar Rabiu would serve as secretary.

Other members include the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Liman, Kaduna State APC Chairman, Mr Atiku Sankey and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr AbdulKadir Muazu Meyere.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Sani Kila, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr James Kanyip as well as Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Mayaki and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Legal Services, Dr Mustapha Musa are also members.