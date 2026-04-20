Ogun State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the governor, Dapo Okunbadejo has refuted reports circulating in the social media alleging that he is being considered for the position of Deputy Governor of the State.

In a statement on Monday, he dismissed the reports as misleading and false stressing that he is focused on delivering on his current responsibilities as commissioner and chief economic adviser. The statement reads in full:

“My attention has been drawn to misleading reports circulating on social media suggesting that I, Dapo Okunbadejo, am being considered for the position of Deputy Governor of Ogun State.

“I wish to state unequivocally that these claims are entirely false. At no time have I held discussions, engaged in consultations, or indicated interest—publicly or privately—in such a position.

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“My focus remains firmly on my current responsibilities as Chief Economic Adviser and Honourable Commissioner of Finance, where I am fully committed to supporting the ongoing fiscal and economic reforms of the Ogun State Government.

“I urge the public and media to disregard these unfounded insinuations and rely only on verified information from credible sources.

“Dapo Okunbadejo, Chief Economic Adviser / Honourable Commissioner of Finance, Ogun State”.