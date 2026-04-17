Osita Ngwu, the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, has donated critical security equipment to the Enugu State Forest Guard to enhance its operational capacity and sustain the achievements recorded in combating insecurity throughout the state.

The lawmaker who made the donation on Friday at the Forest Guard Command headquarters in Enugu expressed delight that the Coal City State has become a veritable national benchmark for effective security and peace building initiatives. Items donated by him included tested body armour, bulletproof vests and helmets, long-range binoculars, communication radios, and first aid materials aimed at improving field efficiency and personnel safety.

Senator Ngwu, while speaking during the presentation, commended the State Governor, Peter Mbah, for what he described as unprecedented investment in the state’s security architecture. He particularly noted that Enugu has emerged as a reference point in security management and surveillance.

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He stressed: “To the glory of God, we have a governor who is overperforming and understands what governance entails across all sectors. Particularly in security, only a few people know that the Command and Control Centre in Enugu is currently the best in Nigeria.”

According to Senator Ngwu, the level of sophistication of the Control Centre surpasses what is obtainable even at the federal level, stressing that the infrastructure has significantly strengthened efforts to safeguard lives and property.

He explained that his intervention was inspired by Governor Mbah’s commitment to security, emphasising that governance requires collective responsibility.

He called on citizens to support security agencies with timely and credible information.

“There is a saying in security: if you see something, you must say something. Without information, the work becomes more difficult,” he noted.

Mr Ngwu also acknowledged that insecurity can heighten during election periods, sometimes driven by political activities, but maintained that a responsible government must remain proactive in tackling threats and ensuring that criminal elements are brought to justice.

Highlighting the state’s Security Trust Fund, he noted that it supports multiple security agencies, including the police, army, DSS, neighbourhood watch, and the Forest Guard, adding that his donation was a modest contribution to complement the governor’s efforts.

In his response, the Chairman of the Enugu State Forest Guard Board, Daniel Chukwu, a retired colonel described the donation as timely. He recalled that the agency initially met a “broken and dysfunctional system” which required rebuilding from the ground up.

“We thank the governor for the enabling environment and unwavering support. Every proposal aimed at improving operations and welfare receives prompt approval,” he said.

Mr Chukwu disclosed that the first batch of personnel had been trained in Osun State, with positive results already evident, and urged other stakeholders to emulate the senator’s gesture.

Also speaking, the Commander of the Forest Guard, Olasoji Akinbayo, a retired deputy commissioner of police (DCP) described the donation as a morale booster, noting that it would enhance ongoing operations across the state’s forests.

“You have set the ball rolling with this uncommon act. We expect more support from citizens so that we can do more,” he said.

Mr Akinbayo further disclosed that the state government had procured over 1,000 sophisticated rifles for the outfit, enabling operatives to intensify efforts in tackling crime and securing the forests.