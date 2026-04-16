Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commissioned the 5.5-kilometre Elega–Miliki–Saje–Bode-Olude–Alhaji Sugar Road and announced plans to commence the reconstruction of the Ago-Odo–Lafenwa Road in Abeokuta.

The governor disclosed this during the commissioning ceremony of the road, which traverses Abeokuta North and Abeokuta South Local Government Areas, noting that the project is part of his administration’s commitment to improving road infrastructure and boosting economic activities across the state.

Governor Abiodun described the Ago-Odo–Lafenwa Road as one of the abandoned projects inherited by his administration, adding that its reconstruction would enhance connectivity and stimulate commerce within the axis. He further revealed plans to construct a one-kilometre link road, including a bridge connecting the area to Lafenwa, following requests from community leaders and the Alake of Egbaland.

He observed that the newly commissioned Elega–Saje corridor has already begun to positively impact the area, improving mobility and increasing commercial activities, particularly at night. To further support businesses and enhance security, the governor said solar streetlights would be installed along the road.

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Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, Mr Abiodun disclosed that about 26 roads are ready for commissioning, with plans to inaugurate at least one road weekly over the coming months.

He also highlighted ongoing projects such as the Car Wash–Adatan Road, which is nearing completion, as evidence of his government’s resolve to deliver on its promises.

On tourism development, the governor revealed that the refurbished Olumo Rock Tourist Centre is attracting international attention, with the City of Milan, Italy, indicating interest in collaboration. According to him, the facility, now concessioned, has significantly increased its revenue generation from about ₦3 million annually to approximately ₦10 million weekly.

Mr Abiodun emphasised that a peaceful political environment remains essential for sustainable socio-economic development, noting that his administration has maintained stability while implementing its development agenda.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the newly completed road would further boost economic activities in the area and urged residents to take ownership of the project.

Community leaders, including the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, commended the governor for his commitment to durable infrastructure, noting the positive transformation recorded across the state.

They also lauded ongoing projects, particularly the Car Wash–Adatan Road, expressing confidence that the administration’s efforts would continue to drive economic growth and improve living standards.