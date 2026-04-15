Governor Uba Sani has promised to support the Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) while maintaining that Kaduna State is the second subnational in the ease of doing business (EDB) ranking in Nigeria.

The governor who gave this assurance when the management of DPAN paid him a courtesy call, also pledged his administration’s support for the company because of its strategic importance in job creation and poverty alleviation.

He disclosed that his administration’s support is also very necessary because of Kaduna State’s equity in the automobile company.

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‘’As of today, we are holding about 11.7% equity in Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited and that is the reason why as a government, we will do everything to ensure the success of this very important initiative.

‘’As the host community, our people are benefiting tremendously in terms of job opportunities. There are about 1,000 people working there and there are several others benefiting from indirect jobs,’’ he added.

Governor Sani also pointed out that ‘’Kaduna State government is second in Nigeria in ease of doing business. And that is the reason why, virtually every investor wants to come to invest in Kaduna.’’

According to him, Kaduna State is also leading in the area of transportation because ‘’ we are also building the biggest ultramodern bus terminal in the whole of Nigeria.’’

‘’We already have two other bus terminals; one has been completed and the second one is at about 95% completion. In the next two months, we will invite you for the ground breaking of our Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), which will be the second outside Lagos,’’ he added.

The governor disclosed that ‘’Kaduna State has generated about $3.5 billion worth of both local and foreign investments. Today, about $743 million has already been actualized and $ 2.76 billion is in the pipeline.’’

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of DPAN, Ibrahim Issa Gachi, pleaded with Governor Uba Sani to promote and prioritise ‘’DPAN’s locally assembled vehicles within Kaduna State’s official fleet and public service operations’’

He also pleaded that the governor should advocate for the adoption of DPAN’s locally assembled vehicles across other state governments and to support ‘’strategic collaboration on mass transit and mobility initiatives utilising our vehicle range.’’

Mr Gachi said that DPAN plans to expand its presence in the Nigerian market by introducing additional brands, including Citroën, Fiat, and Leapmotor in 2027.

‘’This expanded portfolio will cover a broad spectrum of mobility solutions, ranging from saloon cars and SUVs to mass transit buses for both intercity and intracity operations, as well as micromobility options.

‘’The lineup will feature diverse powertrain technologies, including petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered internal combustion engines, alongside fully electric vehicles.

‘’In addition, we intend to introduce Range-Extended Electric Vehicles (REEVs), an advanced category of electric vehicles primarily driven by an electric motor, complemented by a small internal combustion engine that functions solely as a generator to recharge the battery when required,’’ he added.

The MD also invited Governor Sani to graciously accept ‘’to formally unveil the 2026 Peugeot models at our facility at a convenient date within the next four weeks.’’