There is a breed of politics that does not construct — it storms in, strips bare, and leaves ruin in its wake. It arrives cloaked in promises but departs leaving fractured structures and exhausted platforms. In Nigeria’s political theatre, few names epitomize this destructive cycle more than Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rauf Aregbesola, and Rabiu Kwankwaso. Their political paths are not arcs of progress — they are trails of disruption, chaos left behind every time ambition supersedes loyalty.

Atiku Abubakar moves like a relentless political whirlwind, never rooted, always circling the next platform ripe for conquest. From the People’s Democratic Party to the Action Congress and into the All Progressives Congress, his career is a repeating loop of entry, contest, and exit whenever personal ambition hits a wall. Every departure leaves fissures — party divisions sharpened, structures weakened, and electoral contests dragged into prolonged courtroom battles. In Mr Atiku’s orbit, elections rarely conclude; they fester in courtrooms, stretching uncertainty and draining cohesion from the very system he claims to serve.

Peter Obi’s trajectory is quieter but no less calculated. His rise through the All Progressives Grand Alliance was heralded with loud oaths of loyalty, yet he abandoned it when its limits threatened his ascent. His migration to the PDP, and later the Labour Party, reveals a strategic nomadism disguised as principle. Every move fractures structures, redraws loyalties, and leaves fragmented bases in its wake. What is sold as progress is often extraction — stealing momentum from one platform only to relocate before responsibility or consequence can take hold.

Rauf Aregbesola’s path is a textbook case of internal combustion. Once embedded in the political machinery aligned with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he transformed from insider to saboteur. In Osun State, minor disagreements escalated into prolonged factional warfare that hollowed out the party from within. The damage was gradual but inexorable — layer upon layer of dispute until cohesion collapsed. By the time he officially departed, the damage had long been done: structures left fractured, bases destabilized, and party machinery crippled.

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Rabiu Kwankwaso’s narrative mirrors this pattern on a larger regional scale. His influence in Kano State and within the PDP and later the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) shows a blend of personal ambition and strategic recalibration that often leaves prior alliances in disarray. Every move consolidates Mr Kwankwaso’s personal brand while stretching the patience and loyalty of his followers, leaving behind political vacuums that are difficult to fill and party structures that require rebuilding.

The same destructive pattern now reverberates in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). A platform once stable is now wracked by internal tension and competing claims. The arrival of high‑profile actors has not restored order; it has ignited struggle. Authority is contested, direction blurred, and unity strained under the weight of overlapping ambitions.

Attempts to deflect blame toward the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts are a convenient illusion. These institutions operate within strict mandates — organising elections, adjudicating disputes, enforcing rules. They do not manufacture crises; they inherit them. The true problem lies with the actors themselves — a style of politics that treats parties as temporary shelters, and disagreements as sparks for total disruption.

What binds Atiku, Obi, Aregbesola, and Kwankwaso is not ideology — it is motion. Constant, calculated, destabilizing motion. Parties are not built; they are exploited. Alliances are not nurtured; they are traded like commodities. In this relentless cycle, the outcome is inevitable: fractured structures, weakened systems, and a political landscape repeatedly shaken by ambition that refuses to settle.

For the African Democratic Congress, the lesson is undeniable: if the party hopes to compete effectively in the 2027 general election, it must put its house in order now. Stability, cohesion, and disciplined leadership are not optional — they are prerequisites for any serious political platform. The ADC cannot continue to allow internal disputes and public bickering to define its identity while expecting voters to take it seriously.

At the same time, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has made its position unmistakably clear. In response to ongoing accusations from factions within the ADC that the APC and President Bola Tinubu are orchestrating the leadership crisis, APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka has forcefully rejected these claims as baseless and self‑serving narratives propagated by a party struggling with its own failures. According to Morka, the crisis within the ADC — including issues around recognition by INEC — is “utterly self‑inflicted” and rooted in the opposition’s failure to follow its own constitution and manage internal succession disputes rather than any intervention by the APC (Morka statement).

Similarly, APC National Secretary Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru has dismissed suggestions that the Tinubu administration seeks to impose a one‑party state, noting that Nigeria currently has numerous registered parties capable of contesting elections and that the crisis in the ADC is a matter of internal dispute, not external suppression (Basiru comment).

These statements are not mere denials — they are assertive rebuttals of narratives that undermine institutional integrity and shift blame away from political actors who must first look inward. If the ADC truly seeks to be a credible alternative in 2027, its leaders must stop externalising blame, cease playing the victim, and demonstrate the political maturity necessary to build a party worthy of national trust.

In a political landscape already strained by ambition and personality politics, Nigeria cannot afford another fragmented opposition platform. The ADC must rise above internal wrangling, resolve its leadership disputes responsibly, and present a united front capable of meaningful competition. Only then can it begin to transform ambition into progress and intention into influence in the 2027 general election.

E -Signed:

* Chief Rufus Ikenmi

Secretary, ADC

Board of Trustees

Hon Kyauta Yakubu

National Women Leader