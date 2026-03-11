In a heartwarming display of brotherhood and friendship, the Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, Yousef Mohammed Ahmed Al-Hail, hosted a special Ramadan Breakfast in honour of the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Umar A Namadi, at his residence in Abuja today, Wednesday, 11th March 2026, corresponding to 22nd Ramadan 1447AH

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The exclusive iftar aimed to express gratitude to the Almighty Allah SWT in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan and further promote a deeper connection between Jigawa State and the State of Qatar. The warm atmosphere was a testament to the strong bond between the two leaders and their respective governments.

During the visit, Governor Namadi extended his sincerest sympathies to the people and government of Qatar over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, saying “May Allah bring solace to the hearts of those affected, grant courage to the leaders working towards peace, and guide the region towards stability and prosperity. The people of Jigawa State stand with Qatar in this trying time.”

The Qatari Ambassador appreciated the Governor’s gesture, highlighting Qatar’s dedication to strengthening bilateral relations with Jigawa State and promoting lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Ambassador noted that the cordial relationship between Jigawa State and the State of Qatar has yielded significant dividends, with thousands of humanitarian projects and economic empowerment interventions implemented through Qatar Charity, benefiting numerous communities in Jigawa State.