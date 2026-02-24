The Jigawa State Government has noted with concern the public reactions and widespread interest surrounding the case involving Walida Abdulhadi, an indigene of Jigawa State.

We wish to state clearly that the State Government has been fully aware of the matter from the moment it came to light and has since been proactively involved in addressing it.

The State Government treats this issue with the seriousness it deserves, understanding the emotional weight it carries for Walida’s family and the people of Jigawa State.

Accordingly, the Jigawa State Ministry of Justice has been formally involved in following up on the case to ensure that all appropriate legal and administrative processes are diligently observed. The Ministry is working in close coordination with relevant authorities to safeguard the rights and interests of the affected citizen.

Beyond institutional engagement, Governor Malam Umar Namadi has personally, alongside other top government functionaries, initiated high-level contacts and consultations with the appropriate authorities to ensure that the case is handled fairly, transparently, and expeditiously.

We therefore assure the people of Jigawa State and the general public that the State Government is fully on top of the situation, as the protection of the rights, dignity, and welfare of every Jigawa indigene remains a core responsibility and top priority of this administration.

While efforts to resolve the matter are ongoing, the government sincerely appreciates the concern, solidarity, and prayers expressed by citizens.

We appeal to the general public to remain calm and allow the necessary legal and official processes to run their course.

A more detailed statement will be issued at the appropriate time.

Hamisu Mohammed Gumel

Chief Press Secretary to the governor

Government House, Dutse

February 24, 2026