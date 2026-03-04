The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on Monday signed an international management agreement (IMA) with Radisson Hospitality Belgium, and Edison Hotel and Property Development Company, in respect of the Board’s 204 rooms hotel and conference centre, developed adjacent the Nigerian Content Tower, Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The management agreement was signed in Durban, South Africa by the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Chairman of Edison Corporation, Mr Vivian Reedy and Director of Radisson, Mr Garnier Erwan.

Signing the agreement in Durban on Monday, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, confirmed that discussions, reviews, and compliance requirements had lasted over two years, and the agency secured the approval of all key stakeholders, including the Attorney‑General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN. “Their support ensured that the Agreement meets Nigeria’s legal and regulatory standards,” he said.

The aspiration, he added, is to deliver a world‑class hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State with a fully equipped conference centre—designed to serve the oil and gas industry stakeholders and the Nigerian public.

He pledged NCDMB’s commitment to completing the hotel on schedule and achieving the opening in December. “We appreciate our responsibilities—construction quality, pre‑opening readiness, funding, safety and security compliance, and maintaining Radisson’s global standard. We will do our best to meet our obligations.”

He charged Radisson Hospitality to bring its expertise, systems, and brand strength to deliver a hotel that offers excellent service and guest experience.

He expressed hope that the partnership with Edison Hotels will create a facility that reflects global quality and supports Bayelsa’s position as an oil and gas hub.

He added that “this project reflects NCDMB’s commitment to using strategic investments to boost productivity, attract investment, build local content, and expand opportunities for business and tourism in Nigeria.

“When completed, the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center Yenagoa will stand not only as a hotel, but also as a symbol of what strong partnerships can achieve.”

Executive Chairman of Edison Corporation, Mr Vivian Reedydescribed his organisation’s role as a bridge between the owner and the operator, highlighting the group’s intensive experience in the hotel industry, and determination to ensure alignment, transparency, accountability and performance.

“We understand that a successful hotel is not just about buildings. It is about disciplined management, strong oversight, brand integrity, and a shared commitment to excellence,” he emphasized.

Part of the group’s responsibility is to ensure that the hotel is delivered, operated, and managed in a manner that protects and announces the owner’s investment, while fully supporting Radisson in achieving operational excellence, he added.

The Executive Chairman assured that working closely with Radisson and NCDMB’s team, the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, Yenagoa will become the leading hospitality and conference destination in Bayelsa State, a catalyst for business and investment, and a symbol of quality professionalism and international standards.

He reported that the firm has had wonderful successes with Radisson in other locations, even achieving 95% occupancies. “Our approach is to strengthen governance, support performance, and ensure the interests of the owners are always safeguarded.”

He said “this project represents more than a hotel. It represents a partnership, a trust, and a long-term vision for sustainable value creation. We thank Radisson for its global expertise and operational excellence. Edison is fully committed to ensuring that the asset performs strongly, operates efficiently, and delivers lasting value to its owner.”

Mr Wada Ahmed Wada who represented the Attorney‑General of the Federation described the signing ceremony as historic and wished the parties success in their business relationship.