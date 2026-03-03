Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the appointment of 13 new permanent secretaries as part of efforts to strengthen the administrative capacity of the State’s civil service.

The appointments, which were confirmed in an official statement by the state government, are aimed at enhancing efficiency, professionalism, and service delivery across key ministries and agencies in the state.

According to the state government, “the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries were selected based on merit, experience, and competence, in line with ongoing reforms targeted at repositioning the state’s public service for high end performance”.

Mr Mohammed charged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating dedication, integrity, transparency and commitment to duty.

He also urged them to align with the administration’s vision of good governance and sustainable development in Bauchi State.

The new permanent secretaries are Talatu Musa, (Alkaleri LGA); Ibrahim Ahmed, (Bauchi LGA); Abubakar Abdullahi, (Bauchi LGA); Mamman Dagauda, (Dambam LGA); and Musa Datti, (Giade LGA).

Others are Ibrahim Rufa’i, (Katagum LGA); Sani Musa, (Kirfi LGA); Abubakar Lamido, (Misau LGA); Yamai Muhammad, (Misau LGA); Mohammed Barau, (Ningi LGA); Umar Usman, (Ningi LGA); Kani Muhammad, (Shira LGA); Sama’ila Liman, (Tafawa Balewa LGA); and Sabiu Gumba, (Tafawa Balewa LGA).