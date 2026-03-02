Governor Dauda Lawal has ordered the abolition of cash revenue collection in Zamfara State to strengthen digital systems, harmonise databases across MDAs, enable real-time monitoring, and improve inter-agency verification to reduce leakage.

The governor issued the directive last Friday during a town hall awareness and sensitisation event on the Nigeria Tax Reform Acts 2025, organised by the Zamfara State Internal Revenue Service in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement by the spokesperson of the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the town hall meeting themed ‘Diversifying revenue streams under a new tax regime: Exploring non-tax revenue opportunities in Zamfara State’ gathered all relevant stakeholders from across the state.

The statement added that the sensitization was intended to foster clear, structured dialogue and coordinated action as Zamfara prepares to implement the new tax framework.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal said the Nigeria Tax Reform Acts, 2025, restructured tax administration nationwide by clarifying boundaries, standardizing procedures, and promoting coordination among the three tiers of government.

He said, “In Zamfara State, the signing of the Repeal and Re-enactment of the Zamfara State Consolidated Revenue Law has strengthened the Zamfara State Internal Revenue Service, granting it powers for assessment, collection, and accounting of state revenues. It also harmonises tax and non-tax revenues and establishes a legal framework for effective tax administration and related matters.

“These reforms offer opportunity and responsibility. The opportunity is to develop a modern, efficient revenue system that supports growth, protects taxpayers, and boosts investor confidence. All government institutions are responsible for fully aligning with the new legal and administrative framework.

“Let me state clearly that revenue generation is a whole-of-government obligation, not a task for a single agency. Every Ministry, Department, and Agency that collects fees, charges, licences, permits, or service-related income must ensure transparency, accuracy, and prompt remittance through approved channels. Leakages, duplication, and informal collections undermine public confidence and will not be tolerated. This administration is committed to closing all loopholes and ensuring that revenues generated serve the intended developmental purpose.

“All revenue-generating MDAs must review their laws, collection tools, and procedures to ensure compliance. Overlaps should be removed, and ambiguities clarified. This will promote stability, effective compliance, and a culture of accountability.

“Beyond institutional alignment, the broader fiscal environment demands strengthened internal resilience. Zamfara State’s 2025 IGR figures show progress in revenue mobilization but highlight the need to improve revenue systems. Our IGR target of ₦38 – ₦42 billion is based on our reform agenda and expanding compliance framework.”

During the opening ceremony, key ministries, MDAs, and individuals were acknowledged and awarded for their leadership in revenue remittance in the state.