Activities marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ogun State continued on Thursday with a vibrant cultural carnival and road show that brought colour, music and excitement to major streets of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The procession featured six beautifully decorated floats representing the state’s major regions — Remo, Ijebu, Yewa and Egba (RIYE) — alongside a symbolic fish float highlighting the riverine communities, all celebrating Ogun’s rich cultural diversity.

Speaking at a reception held at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Kuto, Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun reaffirmed the state’s growing prominence in Nigeria, attributing its progress to the resilience, creativity and hard work of its people.

He described the carnival as a powerful showcase of Ogun’s cultural strength and organisational capacity, noting that it reflected the state’s ability to excel both economically and socially.

“Just as we demonstrated during the National Sports Festival, we have once again shown that Ogun State is not only the gateway to Nigeria’s prosperity, but also the gateway to tourism, culture and social awakening,” the governor said.

“Our sense of state pride is at an all-time high. What we witnessed today — from morning till now — has been remarkable, spectacular and truly inspiring.”

Governor Abiodun expressed gratitude to past leaders for laying solid foundations for the state’s development and to civil servants whose dedication has helped build a thriving economy.

According to him, Ogun’s current achievements are built on decades of sacrifice, perseverance and collective effort, which have shaped the state into a proud cultural hub experiencing steady growth across sectors.

The governor noted that the carnival was designed to promote unity, heritage and resilience, adding that the golden jubilee celebration reflects the shared identity and pride of the people.

He assured residents of his administration’s continued commitment to people-focused policies and sustained development across the state.

No fewer than 3,000 indigenes from the 20 local government areas participated in the festivities, alongside dancers in traditional attire, drummers, masquerades, folkloric performers, skaters and bikers, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the city.

The highlight of the celebration was a colourful procession that moved from Oke-Igbein through Omida and Oke-Ilewo before ending at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, where cultural displays, acrobatic performances and music further thrilled spectators.