As the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer, with a 14% share of the global smartphone market in Q3 2025 (Omdia), Xiaomi is widely recognised for its smartphones, but has steadily evolved into a global consumer electronics giant. Today, the company delivers smartphones, electric vehicles, and home appliances across global markets, anchored by its “Human × Car × Home” smart ecosystem strategy.

As of September 2025, Xiaomi’s global monthly active users reached over 740 million. Within this portfolio, REDMI has played a pivotal role in expanding Xiaomi’s global reach, reaching a landmark 1 billion smartphone shipments in 2023. As a core lineup under REDMI, REDMI Note Series has been a major contributor to this milestone, with cumulative shipments exceeding 460 million units across more than 100 countries as of December 18, 2025. Building on this momentum, Xiaomi is set to expand its REDMI Note Series this month with the launch of REDMI Note 15 Series.

“Over the past decade, the REDMI Note Series has earned the trust of users across global markets, and this is inseparable from Xiaomi’s long-term investment in research and development,” said Cynthia Chen, REDMI Marketing Director at Xiaomi Global Marketing Department. “Since the series first launched in Singapore 12 years ago, we have continuously advanced performance, quality, and accessibility at scale. This month, we’re excited to introduce the latest REDMI Note 15 Series to audiences around the world.”

From First Global Launch to Worldwide Reach

Designed to balance performance, quality, and accessibility, REDMI Note Series has helped drive global smartphone adoption. The series made its first global appearance in Singapore in 2014, setting a sales record by selling 5,000 units in less than one minute. Later that year, it generated bigger excitement in India, where initial stock sold out in just 8 seconds, reflecting strong consumer demand. The first REDMI Note model featured a 5.5-inch display, a then-remarkable battery capacity of over 3,000mAh, and strong performance at accessible price points—establishing the blueprint for the series’ long-term direction.

Global expansion accelerated between 2017 and 2018. In May 2017, REDMI Note 4 Series spearheaded the official entry into Latin America through Mexico. Meanwhile, in November 2017, the series debuted in Spain, marking its first step into the European market. Today, REDMI Note Series is available in more than 100 countries globally, backed by an omnichannel network spanning Xiaomi Stores, major e-commerce platforms, and carrier partnerships.

Redefining the Mid-Range Through Flagship-Level Innovation

Beyond geographic reach, REDMI Note Series has focused on narrowing the gap between mid-range and premium smartphones. By introducing higher-end features into more accessible price segments, the series has translated Xiaomi’s “Innovation for Everyone” into tangible product experiences, reshaping the global smartphone market.

Camera technology highlights this evolution. REDMI Note Series has frequently led its segment in imaging innovation. REDMI Note 12 Pro+ 5G marked a key milestone with the introduction of a 200MP camera featuring optical image stabilization, the first OIS-equipped camera in REDMI Note Series history. Paired with a flagship-level 1/1.4″ sensor and 120W HyperCharge, the device brought features previously reserved only for premium devices.

Raising Durability for Everyday Use

Durability has advanced in parallel with performance. REDMI Note 7 Series introduced Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protection on both front and back panels, an uncommon feature for mid-range devices in 2019. REDMI Note 10 Pro added IP53 splash resistance and structural reinforcement. REDMI Note 13 Pro+ 5G marked a significant leap, becoming the first global REDMI Note device to offer flagship-level IP68 water and dust resistance, alongside Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® display protection. REDMI Note 14 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 14 Pro 5G advanced further with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and IP68 certification.

The Next Chapter: REDMI Note 15 Series

Launching globally this month, REDMI Note 15 Series marks the next phase in the evolution of the lineup, reinforcing the series’ position through continued advancements in durability, performance, and user experience. Featuring REDMI Titan Durability, REDMI Note 15 Series delivers long-lasting battery performance, reinforced drop protection, and enhanced dust- and water-resistance across models, reflecting its focus on everyday reliability.

REDMI Note 15 Series further narrows the gap between accessible smartphones and premium flagships by introducing a broader range of flagship-level technologies, including Silicon-Carbon Battery technology, Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system, and multiple AI-powered capabilities designed to support performance stability and intelligent usage scenarios. REDMI Note 15 Series addresses the diverse needs of a broad global audience.

At the top of the lineup, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G showcases the series’ most advanced hardware configuration to date, featuring a new 200MP ultimate-clarity camera powered by a globally debuting HPE sensor. It also delivers comprehensive IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K dust and water resistance and carries SGS 5-stars Premium Performance Certification, underscoring the series’ continued push to elevate smartphone standards.

Empowered by Long-Term R&D and Advanced Manufacturing

Behind this steady evolution across the REDMI Note Series is Xiaomi’s long-term commitment to research and development. The series’ ability to consistently introduce advanced technologies at more accessible price points is underpinned by investment across core technologies, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities.

According to the earnings report, Xiaomi had invested RMB 23.5 billion (approximately USD 3.3 billion) in R&D in the first three quarters of 2025, with plans to increase this investment to RMB 40 billion (approximately USD 5.7 billion) in 2026.

This scale of investment is reflected in Xiaomi’s expansive global research footprint. The company has established a comprehensive R&D network spanning more than 730 laboratories across 11 cities worldwide.

Complimenting these R&D capabilities is Xiaomi’s state-of-the-art in-house smart manufacturing infrastructure, including the Xiaomi EV Factory in Beijing, China, which commenced operations in 2023, and the Xiaomi Smart Home Appliance Factory in Wuhan, China, which began operations in October 2025. The Xiaomi Smart Factory in Beijing — Xiaomi’s central hub for smartphone manufacturing and research—began operations in 2024 and demonstrates the efficiency of the company’s advanced manufacturing systems, with finished smartphones rolling off the line just six seconds apart. Together, these facilities strengthen Xiaomi’s ability to scale innovation and quality from development to mass production.

Driving the Next Phase of Global Growth

With global shipments exceeding 460 million units, REDMI Note Series embodies Xiaomi’s guiding principle of “Innovation for Everyone,” bringing advanced technology to users at scale. Backed by sustained R&D investment and integrated manufacturing capabilities, the series continues to evolve and raise expectations. The launch of REDMI Note 15 Series in Nigeria marks the next step in this journey, once again setting new standards for accessible, high-performance smartphones.