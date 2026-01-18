Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to promoting religious harmony, peaceful coexistence and spiritual unity, describing faith-based gatherings such as the 2026 National Maulud of Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass as powerful platforms for moral renewal, social cohesion and national peace.

The Governor stated this Saturday while hosting participants of the 2026 National Maulud at a state dinner held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Katsina, attended by Tijjaniyya leaders, Islamic scholars, traditional rulers and other distinguished guests.

“This gathering symbolises our collective devotion to Allah and our shared responsibility to strengthen unity, peace and mutual understanding among our people. The presence of eminent scholars and followers of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Katsina is both a blessing and a source of spiritual pride for our state,” Governor Radda said.

He expressed profound appreciation to the Tijjaniyya family for choosing Katsina as host of the historic 2026 National Maulud, noting that the decision reflected confidence in the state’s peaceful atmosphere, hospitality and rich Islamic heritage.

“We are deeply grateful to the Tijjaniyya family for bringing this historic National Maulud to Katsina. The discipline, harmony and brotherhood displayed by the followers throughout the event truly reflect the noble teachings of Islam and the enduring legacy of Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass,” he added.

The governor also called on Islamic scholars and the faithful to continue to remember Katsina State and the nation in their prayers.

“We need your continuous prayers for our state and our country. Only with the help of Allah can we overcome our challenges, sustain peace and secure a prosperous future for our people,” he said.

He further stressed that religious gatherings remain vital instruments for strengthening social bonds and nurturing peaceful coexistence.

“Our administration will continue to support religious activities that promote peace, tolerance and unity. Peace is built not only through policies and institutions, but also through faith, sincere prayers and the collective conscience of the people,” Mr Radda noted.

Earlier, the Khalifa Mahi of Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass, represented by Sheikh Muhammadul Ƙuraish Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass, expressed deep gratitude to the Katsina State Government for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to the delegation.

“We are sincerely grateful for the honour, respect and kindness shown to us by the Government and people of Katsina State. This reflects the Governor’s commitment to Islamic scholarship and the unity of the Ummah,” he said.

The National President of the Tijjaniyya Movement, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Awwal, also commended the state government for its moral and logistical support, describing the successful hosting of the Maulud as a testament to effective leadership and fruitful collaboration.

In the same vein, the Katsina State Chairman of the Organising Committee, Sheikh Hadi Balarabe, appreciated Governor Radda for personally identifying with the event and ensuring that all arrangements were made to the highest standard.

Other eminent scholars, including Gwani Munnir Sheikh Jafar Katsina, offered prayers and words of encouragement, urging the faithful to remain steadfast in promoting peace, unity and obedience to Allah.

The dinner session concluded with special prayers for Governor Radda, Katsina State, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the entire Muslim Ummah, and for lasting peace and stability across the world.