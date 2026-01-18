Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in the alpine town of Davos, Switzerland, to lead the Nigerian delegation at the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled to be held from 19 to 23 January.

The vice president arrived from Conakry, Guinea, where he represented President Bola Tinubu at the presidential inauguration of President Mamadi Doumbouya on Saturday.

He was received on arrival by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yussuf Tuggar, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, and officials of the Nigerian mission in Switzerland.

The 2026 WEF marks a milestone in Nigeria’s global economic diplomacy with the official debut of “Nigeria House Davos.” For the first time, the federal government has established a dedicated sovereign pavilion on the Davos Promenade.

This facility, a product of a successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP), will serve as a permanent hub for high-level ministerial engagements, investment roundtables, and cultural diplomacy throughout the week.

Vice President Shettima will present Nigeria’s 2026 economic outlook to the world’s most influential political and business leaders, as he participates in key plenary sessions focusing on the responsible deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and biotechnology.

Throughout the week, the vice president will hold bilateral meetings with heads of state, top executives from multinational corporations, and leaders of international development finance institutions to deepen partnerships that align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In an interview with journalists shortly after the VP’s arrival, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, said Nigeria would make a robust presentation of investment opportunities in the country at the launch of the Nigeria House in Davos which will focus on President Tinubu’s efforts in revamping the economy.

According to the minister, “we will be showcasing four playbooks on President Tinubu’s efforts in re-engineering the Nigerian economy. We will present our solid minerals sector, climate sustainability agriculture, creative and digital sectors to investors from all over the world.”

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

18th January 2026