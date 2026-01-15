Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, laying a wreath at the Memorial Cenotaph of Fallen Heroes during the Special parade and laying of wreath Ceremony to mark the year 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance day celebration held at the Arcade Ground, Governors office Oke-mosan Abeokuta.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of families of deceased soldiers who paid the supreme price in the service of the nation.

The governor made this known during the special parade and wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Mr Abiodun also pledged the continued support of his administration for veterans of the Nigerian Army in recognition of their selfless service to the country.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said fallen heroes and war veterans deserved to be honoured, noting that the peace and unity currently enjoyed in the country were products of their patriotism and sacrifice.

He added that the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration remained one of the ways government honours heroes past, despite the security challenges confronting the nation.

“I commend the gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army. Your professionalism, discipline and commitment to duty continue to underpin the peace and stability we enjoy in Ogun State and across the country. We do not take your sacrifices for granted,” the governor said.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the fallen soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Army, Governor Abiodun reassured that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of the families they left behind.