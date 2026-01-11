Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the Nigerian Super Eagles on their convincing 2–0 victory over the Algerian Desert Foxes in the quarter-final of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.

Governor Radda described the triumph as a proud moment for the nation and a clear statement of Nigeria’s return to the summit of African football.

The Governor said the victory, secured through goals by Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, reflected the team’s discipline, unity, and fighting spirit, as well as their determination to reclaim continental glory.

“This victory means more than just qualification for the semi-final. It is a powerful message of resilience, belief, and national pride. The composure of the players, the teamwork on display, and their hunger for success are clear signs that the Super Eagles are ready to go all the way,” the governor stated.

“The performance against a traditional rival like Algeria shows that the Super Eagles are mentally strong and tactically prepared. They played with confidence, purpose, and maturity, qualities that will be crucial as they face even tougher opposition in the next round,” he added.

He said the match further strengthened the long-standing rivalry between Nigeria and Algeria, who have now met ten times at the AFCON.

“He recalled that Nigeria recorded victories in 1980, 2002, 2010 and now in 2026, while Algeria claimed wins in 1982, twice in 1990, including the final, and again in 2019.

He noted that the painful memories of the 1990 defeats still linger among Nigerians, adding that the 2026 triumph is therefore particularly special, as “it restores national pride and brings immense satisfaction to the country.”

Governor Radda also commended the technical crew and the Nigeria Football Federation for their leadership and support, urging the team to sustain their focus, discipline, and winning mentality as they prepare for the semi-final encounter against host nation Morocco.

“Our prayers and best wishes are with you as you march into the semi-finals. Play with the same courage, determination, and unity, and by God’s grace, victory will be yours. Nigeria believes in you. Katsina believes in you,” he added.

Mr Radda concluded by wishing the Super Eagles success in their next match and encouraged them to continue flying the green-white-green flag with pride and excellence.

“Congratulations, Super Eagles. The nation is proud of you. Soar higher and make history,” Governor Radda declared.