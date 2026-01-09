Governor Dauda Lawal has presented certificates to 50 scholarship students of the Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The presentation took place on Thursday at the Grand Chamber of the Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the scholarship students graduated nine years ago but were left on hold by the previous administrations. The statement added that the students were left hanging for nine years because their tuition fees were not settled.

It reads in part: “Governor Dauda Lawal has presented certificates to 50 graduates of the Crescent University, Abeokuta, who were sponsored by a previous state government. The Crescent University refused to release the students’ results due to nonpayment of tuition fees.

“The state government under Governor Dauda Lawal, after carefully studying the case, reached out to the university and settled the outstanding tuition fees.

“Among the 50 students, there is a First Class graduate in Chemistry and several Second Class Upper degree holders.

“This gesture shows the state government’s commitment to the educational sector and is a clear indication that the state of emergency declared is yielding positive results.”

“While presenting the certificates to the students, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising education.”