Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has strongly condemned the gruesome killing of at least 42 innocent people and the abduction of several others by terrorists in Agwarra and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State, describing the attack as callous, senseless, and a crime against humanity.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun expressed heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, as well as the government and people of the state, over what he described as a tragic and deeply disturbing incident.

The Ogun State governor called on security agencies to swiftly track down, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law, stressing that such acts of brutality must not go unpunished.

He also sympathised with the families and communities affected by the attack, lamenting that innocent and law-abiding citizens could be brutally murdered while going about their lawful activities.

Speaking on behalf of the Government and people of Ogun State and his colleagues in the Southern Governors’ Forum, Mr Abiodun said the incident should not weaken the resolve of the Niger State Government to continue protecting lives and property.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ogun State and my colleagues in the Southern Governors’ Forum, I commiserate with the Government and people of Niger State over the dastardly attacks by terrorists that left 42 people dead and many others abducted,” he said.

“I urge His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, not to allow this terrible incident to dampen his morale and determination to safeguard lives and property in Niger State.”

Governor Abiodun described the assault on innocent citizens as a stain on the nation’s conscience, stressing that such barbaric acts must never be allowed to recur.

“The cowardly onslaught on innocent citizens going about their lawful business represents a blight on our country. It is a horrendous incident that must never be allowed to happen again,” he said.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and for divine strength for their families to bear the loss.

“I commiserate with the families who have lost their loved ones and pray that Almighty God grants them the fortitude to survive this terrible ordeal,” Mr Abiodun added.

Calling for decisive action, the governor urged security agencies to deploy all available resources to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“I call on the security agencies to track and hunt down the perpetrators of these attacks and ensure that they never get another opportunity to slaughter innocent citizens.

The perpetrators must be completely crushed with all the resources available to the Nigerian State. May the souls of the victims rest in peace.”