Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic landmine bomb explosion that occurred along the Mai Lamba–Mai Kogo road in Zamfara State, affecting the Dansadau and Magami communities. Governor Radda described the incident as “a cruel, senseless, and condemnable act by terrorist bandits against innocent citizens simply going about their daily lives.”

He noted that the explosion led to the loss of precious lives and injuries to several others, plunging families and communities into grief. According to him, “every life lost in this heartbreaking incident represents a family in mourning and a community in pain.” He stressed that roads, markets, farms, and all public spaces must remain safe passages for citizens — never turned into traps of violence.

Governor Radda stated that such acts of terror are painful, unacceptable, and stand condemned in their entirety. He added that the incident again underscores the urgent need for sustained and coordinated efforts in tackling terrorism, banditry, and violent criminality across the region. He called on security agencies to intensify ongoing operations aimed at protecting citizens and preventing further incidents, urging them to “strengthen surveillance, enhance intelligence gathering, and ensure that those behind this heinous act are identified and brought to justice.”

The governor appealed to citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of security efforts, emphasizing that unity and cooperation are vital in confronting criminal elements seeking to spread fear and instability. Governor Radda reaffirmed the commitment of Northern Governors to continue working closely with the Federal Government and security agencies to strengthen security architecture and safeguard lives and property across the North and the nation at large.

Mr Radda extended condolences to Governor Dauda Lawal, the Government and people of Zamfara State, the affected families, and those injured in the incident. He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the departed eternal rest, comfort the bereaved families, and grant speedy recovery to the injured currently receiving medical care.