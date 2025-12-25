Global Credit Ratings (GCR), now part of Moody’s global network and aligned with its internationally recognised analytical standards, has assigned Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited national scale ratings of BBB+(NG) (long-term) and A2(NG) (short-term) with a Stable Outlook. This rating is a significant validation oNf Sunbeth’s financial strength and operational credibility within Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

According to GCR rating reflects Sunbeth’s competitive position as one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous exporters of cocoa, cashew, sesame, and other commodities. Since commencing operations in 2017, the company has built a structured export model supported by more than 250 buying agents, strong regional sourcing networks, and vertically integrated logistics through its affiliated entities, ensuring reliable supply and consistent delivery to global buyers.

GCR highlighted Sunbeth’s robust earnings profile, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 140%. Despite commodity price swings and a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has maintained strong cost discipline and is projecting an EBITDA margin recovery to 13% to 15% in 2025. The stable outlook reflects expectations of continued export-led performance and improved liquidity.

“GCR acknowledged that although Sunbeth continues to navigate the challenges of a high-interest environment and the working-capital intensity of the export trade, its scale, operational integration, and commitment to sustainability position it favourably within the domestic market. The agency stated that Sunbeth’s strong export earnings and ongoing efforts to improve cash-flow discipline support its ability to meet financial obligations and chart a more stable, long-term growth path.”

Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, Managing Director of Sunbeth Global Concepts, commented on the achievement, saying, “Our growth reflects our dedication to empowering farmers and driving socio-economic impact. We have a compelling ESG-aligned investment proposition that delivers strong financial returns while generating verifiable socio-economic impact and contributing significantly to global food security. This rating will further bolster our efforts to attract strategic partners who share our vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.”

Also speaking on the achievement, Abiodun Ariyo, Regional Head, Structured Trade Finance added: “This rating from GCR is a significant milestone that validates our unwavering commitment to sound governance, strategic risk management, and operational resilience. It is a demonstration of the hard workof our team and the strength of our business model. We haveconsistently focused on building a transparent, resilient, and scalable enterprise, and this rating confirms our success in creating a low-risk, high-return investment opportunity for our partners.”

The GCR rating was issued following an independent assessment of Sunbeth’s operations, governance structure, and financial performance. Sunbeth also received an “A” rating from DataPro in September 2025, further strengthening its credit profile. The company continues to scale its structured sourcing model, supported by over 250 buying agents and vertically integrated logistics.

The company also continues to prioritise sustainability and traceability, with 124,000 hectares of farmland mapped as deforestation-free and 68,000 metric tonnes of traceable cocoa.

The new GCR investment-grade rating positions Sunbeth to access longer-tenor, better-priced capital to expand infrastructure, strengthen supply chains and deepen impact at origin. The company remains committed to driving sustainable growth, empowering farmers, and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s non-oil export diversification.