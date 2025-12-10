FCMB Capital Markets Limited, a subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc, was named “Best Corporate Bond House of the Year” by the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (“AIHN”) at the 2025 AIHN Investment Banking Awards in Lagos. This award recognises the firm’s work in structuring and executing transactions that help businesses grow and supports the further development of Nigeria’s capital markets.

Each year, the AIHN Investment Banking Awards honours firms that show consistency, innovation, and strong performance in the provision of capital raising, advisory services, and regulatory compliance.

Speaking on the award, Femi Badeji, Executive Director, Coverage & Investment Banking, FCMB Group Plc, said:

“This recognition reinforces the value of the work we do with our clients. Our focus is to provide solutions that help businesses raise capital, increase growth, and navigate an evolving market. We appreciate the trust our clients place in us and remain committed to supporting their ambitions.”

Ikechukwu Omeruah, Managing Director of FCMB Capital Markets, added:

“This award speaks to the discipline and clarity we bring to every transaction. Our role is to connect businesses to capital in ways that strengthen industries and enable long-term growth. We thank AIHN, our clients, partners and employees for their support as we continue to deepen our impact in the market.”

In the last five years, FCMB Capital Markets has raised significant debt and equity capital for companies in key sectors of Nigeria’s economy. From 2024 to 2025, the firm led several major corporate bond deals, strengthening its market position and giving businesses more ways to access funding.

FCMB Capital Markets was also ranked No. 1 on the FMDQ Securities Exchange League Table for Bond Listings and Commercial Paper Quotations in the first half of 2025.

FCMB Capital Markets offers advisory and capital raising services in sectors like oil and gas, power, real estate, financial services, consumer goods, and telecommunications. Its services include debt and equity issuance, project and structured finance, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and advice on balance sheet and corporate restructuring