Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, led a high-powered delegation to Bauchi State to condole with the family of the late Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, Supreme Leader of the Tijaniyyah Islamic Order in Nigeria. The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Mohammed Auwal Jatau and members of the State Executive Council received the Katsina delegation at the residence.

At the residence of the deceased, the Governor was received by Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, son of the deceased, and other prominent Islamic clerics. Governor Radda expressed profound sympathy to the family, describing the loss as monumental to the Muslim Ummah and Nigeria. Special prayers were offered for the repose of the late scholar’s soul, with supplications for Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannat Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor personally condoled with the wives of the late Sheikh, offering words of comfort and assurance of continued support. Governor Radda’s entourage included Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura; Minister of Housing and Transport, Ahmad Musa Dangiwa; Chief of Staff, Government House, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Principal Private Secretary, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; and Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Isiaq Dabai.

Others include Imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Sheikh Yahaya Musa; Chief Imams of Katsina and Daura Emirates; and members of the State Executive Council. Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi died on 27 November 2025, at the age of 98 after dedicating over seven decades to Islamic scholarship and spiritual leadership.