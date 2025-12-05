In a major recognition of its innovation and security leadership, OPay, Nigeria’s premier financial technology company, has been named Fintech Company of the Year and Best Fintech in Cybersecurity at the 9th Tech Innovation Awards, a prestigious platform celebrating excellence in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem. The awards ceremony, held on 29 November 2025 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, convened top organisations and industry leaders shaping the country’s digital landscape.

Speaking after receiving the honours, Chukwudinma Okafor, Chief Compliance Officer at OPay, said:

“These awards are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in fintech and our unwavering commitment to user security. Every innovation we introduce, from secure payments to advanced compliance measures, is designed to give millions of Nigerians the confidence to transact safely. This recognition belongs as much to our dedicated team as it does to the users who inspire us to continually raise the bar for excellence in fintech and cybersecurity.”

Highlighting OPay’s proactive approach to security, Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive both Fintech Company of the Year and Best Fintech in Cybersecurity at the 9th Tech Innovation Awards, two recognitions that highlights our dedication to security and user protection. At OPay, we believe that equipping users with the knowledge and advanced tools is essential to building trust and promoting financial inclusion.

“This was demonstrated through our OPaySecurityVoteCampaign some months ago, a dynamic social media initiative that educated users on our in-app security features. The campaign has helped millions of Nigerians understand how to protect their accounts and transact safely, reinforcing that security is central to everything we do. Hence, these awards recognise not only our leadership in fintech, but also our commitment to keeping every transaction secure and our customers confident in their financial journey.”

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customer’s funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.