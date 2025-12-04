The Zamfara State Government has reaffirmed its dedication to improving nomadic education and addressing the pressing challenge of out-of-school children in the state.

The commitment was made by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada on Wednesday, while receiving the Zamfara State Agency for Nomadic Education in his office.

The agency, led by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wadatau Madawaki paid a courtesy visit to the SSG, during which awards of excellence were conferred to 23 individuals who demonstrated outstanding dedication and performance towards delivering the agency’s mandate.

The meeting was joined by the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Sanusi Ahmad Asha, Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru, and some leaders of the Fulani community among other critical stakeholders.

The agency, saddled with responsibility of providing quality basic education to nomadic communities in the state is currently managing 108 Nomadic Schools across the state, with student enrolment of 6,412 out of which 2,017, representing 31.5% were female.

The SSG emphasised that education is among the effective doses for preventing criminality, prompting Governor Dauda Lawal’s decision to declare a state of emergency on the education sector which has already started yielding results.

Mr Nakwada lamented that if the previous administrations and stakeholders had done the needful on the education sector, the state would have been much better off.

He further lamented the alarming number of out-of-school children, urging the Ministry of Education to put more efforts towards addressing the pressing challenge.

Mr Nakwada assured that the Zamfara State Government under Governor Lawal will not rest on its oars until the education sector is fully revamped.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Bala Tafida expressed appreciation to the Governor Dauda Lawal for his commitment to improving quality education and for all the support being given to the agency for the actualisation of its mandate.