Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has commended Daura Local Government council led by its chairperson, Bala Musa Daura, for implementing wide-ranging empowerment programmes and infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving residents’ livelihoods. The governor spoke on Wednesday during a working visit to Daura, describing the initiatives as a clear commitment to grassroots development, inclusive governance, and community resilience.

At the Daura Local Government Secretariat, Governor Radda commissioned the newly constructed Chairman’s Office and Council Chambers, describing the facilities as symbols of functional and accountable grassroots governance. The governor announced that the Federal Government has approved the upgrade of Daura Medical Centre to a full-fledged Federal Teaching Hospital. “This development represents a major milestone that will significantly improve access to advanced healthcare services for our people,” Radda said.

He reassured residents of his administration’s continued commitment to delivering impactful projects across all communities. The governor reiterated that his administration has granted full autonomy to all local governments in Katsina State, empowering them to independently plan, execute, and account for development projects. “I commend the Daura Council Chairman for effectively utilizing resources released to the local government and delivering projects that reflect the true spirit of autonomy,” Radda stated.

Governor Radda later held a strategic meeting with Daura stakeholders, party executives, and business community members, focusing on strengthening internal party unity and enhancing government-community collaboration. Mr Bala Musa disclosed that the empowerment initiative supported 636 beneficiaries, with 20 critical stakeholders receiving N50,000 each, 66 others receiving N20,000, and an additional 550 residents receiving N20,000 each.

The chairman explained that the interventions were designed to cushion economic hardship and stimulate small-scale business growth. Empowerment items distributed included 40 water pumps, 40 sewing machines, and 24 motorcycles for farmers, artisans, and small business owners. “These interventions are part of our commitment to expand economic opportunities and strengthen self-reliance at the community level,” Mr Bala Musa stated.

Ahmed El-Marzuq, speaking on behalf of stakeholders, expressed appreciation for projects and interventions executed across all wards in Daura. “The Governor’s leadership has delivered visible, accurate, and impactful results across sectors. Daura had gone more than three decades without producing a governor, creating a strong desire for sustained political inclusion,” Mr El-Marzuq, a lawyer said. He described Governor Radda as a leader who does not betray trust, noting that Daura residents have full confidence in his sincerity and straightforward leadership style.

Mr El-Marzuq reminded the gathering of the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s role as father of the APC merger and assured the governor of Daura’s unwavering loyalty to his administration and the party. The APC Chairman of Daura Local Government thanked the governor for appointments and opportunities extended to the community, describing them as demonstrations of inclusive and responsive leadership. He pledged continuous grassroots support, adding that Radda’s development efforts have strengthened the APC in Daura.

Governor Radda received a group of new decampees into the APC, describing their decision as testament to growing confidence in progress recorded across Katsina State. The governor paid a courtesy visit to the District Head of Daura, Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, where he interacted with ward heads and discussed security, community development, and social cohesion.

Dignitaries who accompanied the governor included the Senator representing Daura Zone, Nasir Sani Zango; Member representing Zango/Baure Federal Constituency, Sani Lawal Garki; Member representing Mashi Dutsi, Hon Salisu Yusuf Majigiri; Member representing Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua, Aminu Jamo; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; and National Legal Adviser of APC, Murtala Aliyu Kankia.

Others include Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Nasir Yahya Daura; APC State Chairman, Sani Aliyu Daura; Chief of Staff, Government House, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Principes private secretary Adullahi aliyu turaji; and members of the State Executive Council.