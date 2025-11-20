The President General of Ikwuano Development Union, Charles Uzondu has applauded the Governor of Abia State Alex Otti over his giant strides in governance, especially in Ikwuano Local Government Area of the state.

Expressing gratitude to Mr Otti through an emotion-laden letter addressed to the governor, Mr Uzondo wrote, “Your Excellency, Sir, on behalf of the Azuiyi Oloko Community in Ikwuano Local Government, I write to thank you for the modern Primary Healthcare Centre built from the scratch and equipped with modern healthcare gadgets by your government in our community.”

The centre is equipped with a consulting room, 4-bedroom wards, each for male and female, a 2-bedroom labour room, a pharmacy and a laboratory, with separate conveniences.

Mr Uzondo went ahead to list other features of the health centre to include a kitchen, a store, laboratory equipment, suction pump, an oven, incubator, genotype machine, water bath, auto leaves, sterilizer, wheelchair, a functional borehole, 4.8kva standby generator and solar installation.

Declaring that the health centre is World Health Organisation standard, the president general of the town union added, “Our people have never had this type of government gifting and dividend of democracy before”.

He disclosed that the new health centre was commissioned on 28 October, barely two days after the governor performed what he described as a “miracle” on the Umuahia -Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Road and the Ariam Usaka Ring road.

While assuring the Governor Otti that Ndi Azuiyi community where the project is sited will effectively patronise, protect and secure it, Mr Uzondo reminded the governor that he (Otti) has written his name in gold.

According to him, “You have written your name in gold in Azuiyi, the only community in Ikwuano that has to pass through Isiala Ngwa North, Umuahia South, before accessing their local government area headquarters at Isiala Oboro.

“To show the luck you have brought to my community, a bouncing baby girl was delivered at the facility during the commissioning. Be assured, Sir, that from Azuiyi all the 2027 votes are secured. God bless you.”

Reacting to Mr Uzondo’s appreciation and goodwill for Mr Otti, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser on media and publicity to the Abia governor, said that it is worthy to note that outside the over 200 primary health centres being built across the 184 wards of the state, which are impacting the lives of Abians, especially rural dwellers positively, Governor Otti is also investing massively in road infrastructure, education, security, waste management, workers’ welfare, among other sectors.